The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.