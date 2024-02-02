The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $32,155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.71 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

