Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.42.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
