TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

