TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.