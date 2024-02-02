Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Trupanion worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $27.40 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

