TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

