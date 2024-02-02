Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Twilio worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

