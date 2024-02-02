Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

