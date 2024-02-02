U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Terrance R. Dolan Sells 26,583 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

