UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
UMB Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
UMBF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
UMB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
