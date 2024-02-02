United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

