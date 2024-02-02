Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer Sells 955 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 955 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $21,057.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

