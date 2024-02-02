Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Buys 725 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $15,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

UVSP opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

