Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.84, but opened at $49.98. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Unum Group shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 332,301 shares traded.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

