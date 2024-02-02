Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.