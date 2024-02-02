Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.81. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,358,623 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.