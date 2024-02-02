Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $67.35

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.35, but opened at $70.60. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 403,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,188. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

