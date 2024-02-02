Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Financial Contrast

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.00 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -18.79 NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.03 -$9.26 million $1.13 27.54

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Veris Residential pays out -25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 163.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97% NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Veris Residential on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

