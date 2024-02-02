Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $246.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.