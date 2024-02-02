Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,218 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after buying an additional 200,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $7,957,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

