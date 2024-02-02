Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.5 %

VRT opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

