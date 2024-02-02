Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 696.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Viasat worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $22.49 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

