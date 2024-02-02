Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Ralph Rondinone Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $11,051.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.99 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

