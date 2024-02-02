Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of UGI worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

