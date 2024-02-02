Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Celsius worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Celsius by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH opened at $51.10 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

