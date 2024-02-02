Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Meritage Homes worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.