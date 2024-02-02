Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 175,838 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 175,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.