W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

