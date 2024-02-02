W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $38.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $922.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $833.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $925.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

