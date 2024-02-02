Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.9 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

WNC stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wabash National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wabash National by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wabash National by 198.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

