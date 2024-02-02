Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,983 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

WBD opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

