Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $188.42 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

