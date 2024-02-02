WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

