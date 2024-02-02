WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

