WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.