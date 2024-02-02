Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO David L. Payne Sells 11,272 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

