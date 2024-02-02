Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $68.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.35, but opened at $63.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 784,943 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 7.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

