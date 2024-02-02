Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.7 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.