Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

