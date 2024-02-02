Winmark Co. (WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 1st

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Winmark Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of WINA stock opened at $373.17 on Friday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $272.03 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.43 and a 200-day moving average of $392.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WINA
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Winmark
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.