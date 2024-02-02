Winmark Co. (WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 1st

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $373.17 on Friday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $272.03 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.43 and a 200-day moving average of $392.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

