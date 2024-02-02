Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

