Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $61.14 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

