XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after buying an additional 2,868,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $173.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $499.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

