Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

