Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $42.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 565,855 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after acquiring an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.