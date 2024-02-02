Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZS opened at $238.06 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

