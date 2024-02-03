1,170 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $256.99 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $262.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

