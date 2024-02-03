12,112 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $182.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

