1,288 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 346,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

